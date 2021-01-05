Coronavirus vaccination platform to open next week

A patient at an Athens care home is given the coronavirus vaccination, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The electronic platform emvolio.gov.gr is set to open next week, helping citizens get in line for the coronavirus vaccination when their turn comes.

The platform, which opens on Monday, is designed to serve as a register for citizens who have not signed up for paperless prescriptions on the central Gov.gr website, a process that will, with time, become mandatory for all individuals insured with a Greek healthcare fund.

In the event that you are unable to register on either platform – both of which are available in Greek only and require an AMKA social security number and Taxisnet codes – ask for help at your nearest Citizens’ Service Center (KEP) or local pharmacy.

Greek health authorities hope to have 220,000 frontline workers and care home residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of the month and to start administering jabs to citizens aged over 85 years old as of January 20.

Greece’s coronavirus death toll passed the 5,000 mark on Monday, with the death of 54 patients bringing the total to 5,011. New cases on Monday came to 427 from 3,234 tests, while 407 patients remained in intensive care.