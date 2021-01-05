BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Piraeus Bank CoCos about to turn into shares

EVGENIA TZORTZI

TAGS: Banking, Business

The conversion of Piraeus Bank’s contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) into shares will be at a price of 6 euros per share, Kathimerini understands.

This is going to cost the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, the lender’s majority shareholder, some €1.5 billion, according to sources.

The share capital increase and the return of the lender to private hands is set to be completed within the year.

