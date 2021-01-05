PM to chair meeting on vaccination plan Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the progress made in the government’s plan to vaccinate the public.

The meeting will be held at the Operational Center of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at 7 p.m.

Greek health authorities hope to have 220,000 frontline workers and care home residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of the month and to start administering jabs to citizens aged over 85 years old as of January 20.