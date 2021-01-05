98-year-old Holocaust survivor vaccinated in Thessaloniki

[Photo from EODY president Panagiotis Arkoumaneas' Twitter account]

A 98-year-old survivor of Auschwitz, Ms Zana, was the first resident of a Thessaloniki nursing home to get the Covid-19 jab on Tuesday, as teams from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) started vaccinating elderly care unit residents in the northern port city.

The president of EODY, Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, was also present during the inoculations, which took place in the morning at the Saul Modiano Nursing Home.



Nursing home vaccinations began on Monday in Athens, with a 95-year-old being the first to get the jab.



At the same time, the three-phased vaccination of health workers in National Health System hospitals continued on Tuesday.