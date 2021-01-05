New virus infections rise to 928, 405 remain intubated

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections climbed to 928 on Tuesday which brought the overall number to 141,453, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Thirty-one of the new cases were identified at the country’s entry points.

EODY announced another 40 fatalities, raising the number of deaths from Covid-19 to 5,051. The median age of the victims was 79.

The number of intubated patients was 405 (average age was 68), while 907 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,840,278 PCR tests and 624,429 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.