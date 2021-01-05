Municipality in Viotia to enter strict lockdown due to infections

The municipality of Aliartos-Thespies in the region of Viotia will enter a stricter lockdown as of Wednesday, due to an increased number of coronavirus infections, Greek authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said the measures will apply until January 15.

According to the decision, the residents of Aliartos-Thespies will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be banned.

Residents will have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.

Health authorities will reevaluate the viral load at the end of the lockdown.