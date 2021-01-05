Biden to nominate Obama officials for State Department, NSC

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate diplomat Wendy Sherman to serve as Deputy Secretary of State and diplomat Victoria Nuland for the role of under secretary of State for political affairs, news website Politico reported on Tuesday.

According to Politico, former State Department official Jon Finer will be named deputy national security adviser, while Brookings Institution fellow Amanda Sloat will become the new senior director for European Affairs.

Sloat had previously served as assistant secretary for Southern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean affairs at the State Department in the Obama administration.