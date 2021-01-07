[Intime News]

With judicial investigations regarding the Folli Follie scandal in full swing, the case file is being forwarded to Parliament, as two former ministers of the then SYRIZA government, Alekos Flambouraris and Alexandros Haritsis, have been implicated.

The unfolding drama involving the government at the time began in the wake of the PricewaterhouseCoopers audit report on the troubled jewelry company late last year which suggested that MPs, including ministers, had colluded to provide cover to its beleaguered major shareholders, the Koutsolioutsos family.

​​​​​​At the same time, the Athens Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into former SYRIZA MP Makis Balaouras over possible bribery and corruption. The same investigation will also involve former FF CEO George Koutsolioutsos and security director Nikolaos Sakos.

The alleged activities of the Capital Market Commission in favor of company shareholders are being investigated too.