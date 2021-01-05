ATHEX: Benchmark comes off record highs

Athinon Avenue eased off Monday’s 11-month highs on Tuesday, with the benchmark dropping just over 1% on lower trading volume than on Monday. Banks headed south, but energy stocks mostly headed higher again. Observers consider this cashing in of recent gains quite predictable.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 813.62 points, shedding 1.05% from Monday’s 822.22 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.13% to close at 1,942.74 points and mid-caps decreased 0.43%

The banks index dropped 2.82%, with National falling 4.53%, Alpha parting with 3.54% and Eurobank sliding 1.61%, as Piraeus advanced 0.73%.

Viohalco gave up 3.51%, Aegean Airlines lost 3.05% and Sarantis surrendered 2.67%, while Terna Energy rose 1.62%, Hellenic Petroleum grabbed 0.89%, OTE telecom improved 0.82% and Mytilineos earned 0.57%.

In total 39 stocks registered gains, 65 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57 million euros, down from Monday’s €75.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.87% to 56.83 points.