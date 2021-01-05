Property owners demand launch of building e-ID measure be postponed

Buildings’ electronic identification number (e-ID), which will be necessary for all property transactions as of February 1, will set owners back some 500 to 1,000 euros per property, in addition to being an additional bureaucratic hassle for them amid the pandemic, the federation of property owners (POMIDA) alleges.



It is therefore demanding the postponement of the measure’s introduction until end-June, as the issue of the certificates required is more difficult now, while civil engineers are not familiar with the issue process.



The building e-ID requires a series of documents that were hitherto not required for property transactions.