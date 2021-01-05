Mytilineos lands Kozani solar project

The Renewables & Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of the Mytilineos Group has been selected by PPC Renewables, a Public Power Corporation subsidiary, as the provisional contractor for a large photovoltaic project at Kozani, with a capacity of 200 megawatts.

The concession of the project includes the study, the civil engineering works, its procurement, transport, installation and launch at the Western Macedonia Lignite Center, as well as the connection of the unit with two 150-kilovolt substations.

The massive Kozani photovoltaic project, with a total capacity of 230 MW, will be Greece’s biggest ever and among Europe’s largest, and will be funded by non-recourse project finance – i.e. its own cash flow. Besides the main section of 200 MW that Mytilineos will undertake, PPC Renewables has already started constructing one of the minor units (15 MW).

There is also another tender under way, for the concession of the photovoltaic park at Megalopoli, in the Peloponnese. The project, with a planned capacity of 50 MW, has attracted the interest of five major domestic and foreign companies.