Ieronymos calls for strict observance of health safety restrictions

Archbishop Ieronymos on Tuesday called on all Metropolitans, the heads of ecclesiastical districts, to help ensure the diligent observance of all health safety restrictions during Epiphany Day church services on Wednesday.

Ieronymos conveyed his message to Metropolitans in an official synodical letter, according to Tuesday's press release by the Church of Greece's Standing Holy Synod.

Thus, the water blessing ceremonies traditionally carried out outdoors on Epiphany Day will, this year, be carried out indoors at churches, and there will be no public litanies or processions.

Additionally, Ieronymos will not make use of the Holy Synod's special permission to transfer himself to any coastal area or sea waters for the purposes of performing such a religious ritual; the Holy Synod's press release continued to underline that by this decision, Hieronymos wants "to give a good example."

[ΑΝΑ-ΜPΑ]