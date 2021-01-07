One hiker found dead on Cretan mountain

One of two hikers who had been trapped by snow and ice since Wednesday while trekking on Psiloritis Mountain in central Crete was found dead by members of the Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue team on Thursday.

The two young hikers, aged 18 and 20, started their hike on Wednesday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

On their way down, the slipperiness of the snowed path forced them to call the Fire Brigade.

EMAK rescuers found the first hiker injured and in shock and the body of the second after about two hours.