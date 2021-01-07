President says Capitol Hill violence was a ‘dark moment in American history'

The attack on the Capitol building by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump was a “dark moment in American history, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Thursday.

“Respect for the rules is the essence of democracy. Yesterday's violence is a dark moment in American history and those who instigated it bear great responsibility,” she said in a tweet.

“The duty of all should be the smooth transition to Joe Biden’s presidency. Leaders are the first to set an example,” she added.

Four people were killed, with one woman was fatally shot inside the US Capitol Building, while another three people died after suffering “medical emergencies” as the attack unfolded.