Tension near Imia after Greek, Turkish coast guard boats collide

A Greek and a Turkish Coast Guard boat collided near the rocky islets of Imia in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday morning when the Turkish vessel rammed the Greek one which was patrolling the area, according to the Greek Coast Guard on Wednesday.

The Greek newly-built Rafnar type speedboat suffered some damages, according to sources that did not specify their extent.

The Coast Guard said the boat was operating inside Greece’s territorial waters.

On Thursday, the Turkish Coast Guard presented a different version of the events, arguing that two Greek fishing boats entered Turkish territorial waters near Kardak, as the islets are known in Turkish, which were pushed back with manoeuvring by four of its vessels.

The Greek Coast Guard is expected to announce more details on Thursday.

Greece and Turkey came to the brink of war in 1996 due to a sovereignty dispute over the islets.