DEPA says Greece started receiving gas from TAP

[Reuters]

Greece's state-controlled gas utility DEPA announced on Thursday that Greece started receiving natural gas from the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) after the completion of its construction in December.

DEPA signed a 25-year gas supply contract with TAP in 2013 for the supply of natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan.

“Through the implementation of the TAP pipeline and the signing of a deal, Greece seals its participation in the EU’s strategic project for the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor and the strengthening of the diversification of sources and routes to Europe,” DEPA said in a press release.

It also announced that it completed its first gas delivery to Greek consumers.