Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Nafplio, Argos hospitals

The hospitals of Nafplio and Argos in the Peloponnese received their first batches of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, January 7, 2021. In Nafplio, the truck transporting the 115 doses was greeted with applause from the health workers and the deputy manager of the local hospital, Theodore Vassilopoulos, while the hospital in Argos received 145 doses. Vaccinations in both hospitals will start on Friday, January 8, with the inoculation of health professionals from the facility as well as the health centers of Nafplio, Argos, Ligourio and Kranidi. The truck transporting the vaccines was accompanied by a police car. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]