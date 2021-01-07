Eleni Karaindrou | January 8-10

Acclaimed composer Eleni Karaindrou, whose soaring melodies have graced the silver screen for some three decades and who has performed at prestigious events and venues around the world, did a single show last year at the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center just before the November lockdown. The concert, in which she was joined by an ensemble of talented soloists, was dedicated to her music for film and included selections from her scores for Theo Angelopoulos and Terrence Malick. From January 8 to 10, the SNFCC will treat fans that didn’t make it to the live show to an online version, at 11 a.m. For details, visit snfcc.org.