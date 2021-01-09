Sleeping Beauty | January 16-17

Due to popular demand, the Christmas Theater program of holiday events is re-streaming Tchaikovsky’s family favorite “Sleeping Beauty” from Milan’s La Scala on January 16 and 17, after the great success of its Christmas screenings. With the 1966 choreography by Rudolf Nureyev, the production by the iconic Italian theater company is directed by Felix Korobov and stars Polina Semionova and Timofej Andrijashenko. It costs 15 euros to view and payments can be made at christmastheater.gr or viva.gr, or by telephone at 211.770.1700. Shows take place at 4 and 8 p.m.