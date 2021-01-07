NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Elpidophoros: ‘Let us pray for a united United States’

TAGS: Religion, Church, Politics, Diaspora, US

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has sent out a message of unity and peace hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

“Let us pray for a united United States. Let us pray for peace and reconciliation,” Elpidophoros tweeted.

“We are a democracy, and adhering to the will of the people ensures ‘one Nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all’,” he added.

