The Thread | January 9-10

British choreographer Russell Maliphant, Greek composer Vangelis and London-based Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou joined their formidable forces in “The Thread,” a production inspired by the story of Ariadne which marries the two seemingly incongruous worlds of Greek mythology and contemporary dance. Following a successful European tour and shows at the Epidaurus Ancient Theater and the Athens Concert Hall, “The Thread” is being shown online by producer Lavris on January 9 and 10, at noon and 8 p.m. It costs 15 euros to view on viva.gr, which also provides registration details. For information by phone, call 11876.