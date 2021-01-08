The mob of Donald Trump supporters that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday was no bolt from the blue.

Certain political leaders have succumbed to the sirens of anti-systemic rhetoric and inflammatory demagoguery that eventually mobilized the mob, which interrupted a joint session of Congress during which the Electoral College vote was to be certified.

The spectacle was painfully familiar here in Greece. The images from the United States serve as a reminder that democracy has always been vulnerable to animosity and populism.