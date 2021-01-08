Gov’t mulls lockdown extension as inoculations proceed

Medical staff at Nafplio Hospital in the Peloponnese receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines Thursday. The Health Ministry said vaccinations will begin today at 55 public hospitals. Meanwhile, the government is mulling an extension of the nationwide lockdown by an additional week, Kathimerini understands. The decision, prompted by an anticipated surge in infections during the holiday season, is expected to be announced Friday. Authorities Thursday announced 510 new cases and 47 fatalities. The total number of confirmed cases came to 142,777, with 5,146 dead. A total of 391 patients were intubated in intensive care units. The Rt stood at 0.75.