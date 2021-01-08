Cosmote TV to screen ATP tour

Continuing for the next three years, the top tournaments of the ATP Tour will be hosted exclusively in Greece on Cosmote Sport HD, as leading subscription TV platform Cosmote TV announced on Thursday it has renewed its agreement with the ATP and ATP Media for the 2021-2023 seasons, securing over 2,000 hours of live broadcasts every year.



The ATP Tour, one of the worldwide top-tier tennis tours for men, includes the BNP Paribas Open, the Miami Open, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and the Rogers Cup, among others.