Filoxenia program for refugees comes to an end

The Filoxenia program providing temporary accommodation to asylum seekers at state-leased hotels has ended, the Migration Ministry announced Thursday.

It said that the lease agreement with hotels across the country will be terminated within the next few days.

Seventy-nine hotels were leased under Filoxenia in the last 14 months. It provided 6,898 places to asylum seekers. The hotels hosted vulnerable groups from the reception and identification centers of the islands, including families with children.

Today, only 130 asylum seekers are staying at three hotels. They will be transferred within January to existing accommodation structures. However, a number of hotels will remain active for two months to accommodate recognized refugees, especially from facilities on the islands, until they join the Helios program, which promotes the integration of beneficiaries of international protection in Greece.