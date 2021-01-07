Workathlon’s Hospitality Career Days to take place in February

For the fourth consecutive year, Workathlon, a company which offers innovative recruiting solutions for the hospitality industry, is organizing its annual Hospitality Career Days events.



More than 5,000 tourism professionals and 60 emblematic hotels participated in last year’s Career Days events, which took place in Thessaloniki, Crete and Athens.



Among the top brands that found remarkable talent for their teams were Viking, Costa Navarino, Amanzoe, Daios Hotels, Four Seasons, Louis Hotels and Crystal Waters.



With the intensification of the quests for the perfect candidates and the ideal employers that we have witnessed over the past four years, this year the competition is expected to be even stronger.



For employers who want to overcome recruiting borders, all they have to do is mark the dates of February 11 and 12 in their calendars and express their interest at workathlon.com, where candidates can also register.