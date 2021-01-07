Thessaloniki among top 20 cities for digital nomads

Thessaloniki ranks among the world’s top 20 cities for remote working, according to a list compiled by Big 7 Travel.



The port city in northern Greece stands in 16th spot among the most attractive destinations for working away from the office, with the US travel inspiration site commenting that “complete with vibrant food, friendly locals and stunning scenery, in Thessaloniki, you’ll get all that and then some. Here you’ll find reliable internet speeds of 15 Mbps, a high level of safety and a low cost of living. When it comes to your office space, Thessaloniki has loads of charming cafés perfect for an afternoon of work along with the famous co-live and co-work space.”



The Estonian capital of Tallinn ranks top.