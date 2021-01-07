ATHEX: Index returns to 820 points

The Greek stock market picked up the pace again on Thursday, with the benchmark gaining ground on increased turnover, although banks tipped the balance between winners and losers in favor of those that headed lower. Energy stocks are showing notable resilience, which in the view of investors points to a positive outlook for the economy in general.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 820.03 points, adding 0.79% to Tuesday’s 813.62 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.54% to close at 1,953.15 points.

The banks index contracted 1.04%, as Alpha dropped 1.74%, Eurobank fell 1.07%, Piraeus (which is now trading as Piraeus Financial Holdings SA) eased 0.48% and National parted with 0.41%.

Motor Oil soared 7.96%, Terna Energy collected 5.23%, Hellenic Petroleum advanced 4.75% and Viohalco rose 3.64%.

In total 49 stocks recorded gains, 51 took losses and 30 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 86.8 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €57 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1% to 56.26 points.