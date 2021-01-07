Ikos Olivia makes top 50 of Europe's popular family hotels

For the first time, a hotel from a non-German-speaking country has made it into the top 50 of Europe’s most popular family hotels.

The Greek Ikos Olivia on the Halkidiki peninsula has been ranked in 48th place, according to the list compiled for the kinderhotel.info Award 2021, from a total of 765 family-friendly hotels from 16 European countries were evaluated by the editorial team of the German-speaking platform.

Greek hotels which offer childcare in their unit can register for free on the platform at www.kinderhotel.info/kinderhotel-vorschlagen.