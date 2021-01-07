Major investment in power grid

The 10-year development program of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) contains projects budgeted at 4.1 billion euros.

This development program provides for international power interconnections, upgrades to the national high-voltage transmission system, and carbon offsetting projects across the grid to improve its credibility at a time when renewable energy sources are becoming more widely used.

Plans include improving the international interconnection of Greece with Bulgaria, Italy, Albania and North Macedonia.

The new program further incorporates ADMIE’s proposals regarding pilot projects for electricity storage both on mainland Greece and the islands. It provides for energy accumulators on Naxos island (of 7-10 megawatts) to be completed next year. A similar program is scheduled for Central Greece, to manage the high concentration of RES facilities there.

The targets set by the national energy and climate plan for 2030 and the long-term energy planning for 2050 have made it necessary to accelerate procedures to connect new RES units to the grid on a large scale that require significant infrastructure work for the transmission of power from areas such as the islands.