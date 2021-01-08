Platform for vaccination of general population to open Monday, starting with over-85s

A resident at a care home in Melissia, northern Athens, expresses her joy as she prepares get the Covid-19 vaccination, on January 4. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

A government platform designed to organize the country’s public coronavirus vaccination campaign is due to launch on Monday, with the registration of citizens aged over 85 years old.

Following the immunization of thousands of health and care workers around the country, the government hopes to start vaccinating the general population as of January 20, commencing with older citizens who are most at risk.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, mewnahile, expressed satisfaction at the rate of vaccinations so far and said that authorities hope to increase that rate from around 5,000 a day to 8,000 if not more.

Speaking during a teleconference on the management of the pandemic in Greece, Mitsotakis said that there will be 223 hotlines operating at Greece’s hospitals to organize the vaccination drive, while data on its progress will be published in a daily bulletin on the emvolio.gov.gr website, which will show how many jabs were conducted on a 24-hour basis and where.

“It is a process that is completely digitized, from the state-of-the-art warehouses to the vaccination centers, so that the necessary oversight can be conducted in every link of the chain and immediate intervention is possible when needed,” the prime minister noted.

Deputy Minister for Digital Governance Giorgos Georgandas told Skai television earlier on Friday that citizens must first register on the paperless prescription platform on the gov.gr website, with their AMKA social security number and Taxisnet codes. If unable to do so, they can seek help from their local pharmacy or Citizens’ Service Bureau.

Once registered for paperless prescriptions, they can then log onto the new platform that will go online on Monday at emvolio.gov.gr. After signing up for immunization, they will receive a message of where and when their vaccination will take place.

Readers are advised that the websites involved in the process are in Greek.