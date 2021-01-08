Tsitsipas' mentor opens new academy in Dubai

Patrick Mouratoglou, the French tennis expert who discovered and coached Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas, announced last month the opening of a Mouratoglou Tennis Center Jumeirah in Dubai.

In collaboration with the prestigious Jumeirah hotel group, the Mouratoglou Tennis Center opened its doors on December 15 marking the beginning of Mouratoglou's international expansion.

Mouratoglou, also a former coach of Cypriot tennis star Marcos Baghdatis, is the founder of one of the most renowned tennis academies in the world.

This first Mouratoglou Tennis Center outside of France is a logical follow-up to the work already done at the Mouratoglou Academy on the French Riviera. Considered among the tennis industry leaders since 1996, Mouratoglou said he is eager to share his passion and expertise across borders.

"The Mouratoglou Academy has always been a special place for me and I love training there,” stated world number 5 player Tsitsipas: “I have no doubt that Patrick and his teams will successfully teach their methodology anywhere in the world."