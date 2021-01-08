More buses circulating on streets of Athens

Another 300 buses will be added to the existing fleet in Athens over the next three months, according to Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, who also announced that 609 drivers will be hired in January.



Speaking to Parapolitika radio on Friday, he said 1,280 buses are currently circulating on the streets of Athens and 1,100 services have been added per day.



He noted that 18 months ago there were only 850 buses operating in the capital.



Since November, he said, more than 250 buses have been added to the fleet.