Remote classes restart, little ones return to school Monday

High school students around the country resumed their lessons via distance learning after the holiday season on Friday.



The government’s advisory health committee is due to meet next week to review the epidemiological data that have emerged and to decide when secondary schools will reopen.



Elementary schools will reopen on Monday, following a relevant suggestion by experts, and teachers returned to work on Friday.



However, the suggestion by the experts was not unanimous, as concerns persist about the spread of the virus to students.



In the meantime, rapid tests on teachers have already begun.