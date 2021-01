INTIME/Giorgos Zachos

Greece will remain on lockdown until Monday, January 18, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced Friday.

The only change is the opening of kindergartens, nurseries and elementary schools on Jan. 11.

This means retail stores and hairdressers stay closed.

“We will go as the rest of Europe goes, we will take a step at a time on the basis of the experts' recommendations,” Hardalias said.