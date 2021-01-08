Click-and-collect helps contain retail losses

The “click-and-collect” system, involving customers picking up e-orders from outside retail stores rather than having them delivered, helped certain sectors recover some of their losses incurred due to the coronavirus restrictions, leading trade chamber representative Vassilis Korkidis said on Friday.



Korkidis is president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Regional Chamber Council of Attica.



Among stores benefiting from the system – which is currently suspended until January 18 – retailers such as toy and game stores recovered 50% of their turnover compared to the same period in 2020; bookstores achieved slightly higher sales than those of previous months; and digital technology and home appliance stores recovered 30-40% of profits compared to the same time in 2020.



Overall in the holiday period, regardless of sales methods, Korkidis said that the great winners in profits were foodstuffs at supermarkets (up 5%), pharmaceuticals (up 4 %), computers (up 10%), and logistics, with courier companies, which saw a 15% increase in business.