Lockdown extended as some schools reopen

A man walks in the Faliro coastal zone, in Athens, Friday. Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the extension of the existing lockdown for another week, with the sole exception of elementary and special schools, which open on Monday. This means that retail trade, bookstores and beauty salons will remain closed until January 18, while church services will be held without worshippers. The ban on hunting and fishing is also being extended, while the curfew is still in force at 9 p.m. Authorities Friday announced 721 new cases of coronavirus and 49 fatalities over the past 24 hours. [AP}