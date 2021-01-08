BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Marginal decline in container handling at Piraeus last year

ILIAS BELLOS

TAGS: Economy

Container handling at Piraeus Port Authority recorded a marginal decline in 2020, significantly smaller than that recorded in Northern Europe or in the rest of the Mediterranean.

Sources say last year closed with a drop of just 3.75% in handling activity, which owner Cosco Shipping officials consider to be quite a feat given the recession in global trade due to the pandemic.

At Thessaloniki port, which handles a significantly smaller amount of cargo, the new management even achieved an increase in traffic data in the first nine months of last year, posting 2% annual growth, although this mainly concerns local routes.

