Marginal decline in container handling at Piraeus last year
Container handling at Piraeus Port Authority recorded a marginal decline in 2020, significantly smaller than that recorded in Northern Europe or in the rest of the Mediterranean.
Sources say last year closed with a drop of just 3.75% in handling activity, which owner Cosco Shipping officials consider to be quite a feat given the recession in global trade due to the pandemic.
At Thessaloniki port, which handles a significantly smaller amount of cargo, the new management even achieved an increase in traffic data in the first nine months of last year, posting 2% annual growth, although this mainly concerns local routes.