Container handling at Piraeus Port Authority recorded a marginal decline in 2020, significantly smaller than that recorded in Northern Europe or in the rest of the Mediterranean.



Sources say last year closed with a drop of just 3.75% in handling activity, which owner Cosco Shipping officials consider to be quite a feat given the recession in global trade due to the pandemic.



At Thessaloniki port, which handles a significantly smaller amount of cargo, the new management even achieved an increase in traffic data in the first nine months of last year, posting 2% annual growth, although this mainly concerns local routes.