The children of pensioners granted retroactive dues by the Council of State for the 2015-16 pension cuts will get their cash in two stages. However, many of them face the risk of missing their deadlines as among the documents required is the certificate of inheritance acceptance. This is a document provided by courts which usually takes a significant amount of time.

According to Labor Ministry planning, the retroactive dues will be paid out in mid-January to those who have already submitted complete applications.

By mid-March the dues will have been paid out to those who submit their documents by February 28. Note that the original applications were supposed to be submitted by December 21 and the accompanying documents need to be filed by February 28.

These dues concern the return of cuts to main pensions from June 2015 to May 2016 which now-deceased retirees suffered due to the so-called Katrougalos law.

The total figure of deceased pensioners whose children/heirs are the rightful recipients of retroactive dues comes to 177,222. By mid-December, 140,000 applications had been submitted, but only half of them had the required documents.