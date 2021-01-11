Online conference on management of EU funds

Greek think tank E-Kyklos is holding an online conference titled “How Can 2021 Be Beneficial?” on Wednesday, on the management of resources from the Next Generation EU fund in light of the report by the experts committee led by Nobel Laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides.



The first session, starting at 4.30 p.m., is titled “The Regulatory Framework of the Recovery Fund and the Greek Planning,” followed at 6 p.m. by the second session, titled “Between Saving and Restructuring the Greek Economy.”



The event will be broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook and the ekyklos.gr and evenizelos.gr websites.