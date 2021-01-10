Coronavirus: 445 new cases, 36 deaths

Reuters

Greek health authorities have announced 445 cases of the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 36 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, there have been 144,738 confirmed infections and 5,263 fatalities.

There are 353 patients on ventilators in intensive care units, while 954 have exited intensive care.

Despite the relatively low number of infections, the government is worried about infection incidence and the impact Monday's opening of kindergartens and elementary schols will have. And the number of people on ventilators is still considered high, given that the country is in the 66th day of a lockdown.

Also, the unseasonably warm weather during the weekend led many people to go out en masse to squares, parks and beaches, despite the lockdown.