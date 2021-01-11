Kindergartens, primary schools reopen

Kindergartens, primary schools and special education schools reopened Monday despite a nationwide lockdown in place until January 18.

Safety protocols include wearing masks indoors and outdoors (masks are optional for kindergarten pupils), making sure there is good ventilation and a staggered hours scheme to reduce congestion as parents drop off and pick up their children.

High school students around the country resumed their lessons remotely on Friday after the holiday season.

Mobile units of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will be conducting random coronavirus testing at schools.

