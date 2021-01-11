Expert warns of third coronavirus wave in February

A third wave of coronavirus in February would put too much pressure on Greece’s national health system, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, said Monday.

Speaking on Skai TV, Pagoni said that a nationwide lockdown, currently in place until January 18, will most likely need to be extended by at least two weeks.

Pagoni said that the government must ramp up the rate of vaccinations in order to meet its targets.

Officials have said the aim is to reach daily vaccination levels of 17,500 doses per day by the end of January.

Greek health authorities announced 445 cases of the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 36 deaths.