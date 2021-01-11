Pharmacists denounce exclusion from first phase of vaccination program

Pharmacists in Thessaloniki in northern Greece are protesting their exclusion from the first phase of the country’s coronavirus vaccination program.



In an open letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Cooperative of Pharmacists of Thessaloniki (SYFA) and the Thessaloniki Pharmacists Association said that pharmacy staff have been at the frontline of the pandemic response, and denounced the Health Ministry’s decision “offensive” and “unacceptable.”



“Actions of this sort do not promote cooperation between the state and pharmacists on public health issues,” they said.