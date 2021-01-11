NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey proposes exploratory talks within January

TAGS: Turkey, Politics, Diplomacy

Turkey is making an official offer to Greece to resume exploratory talks within January, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

In his remarks, Cavusolgu spoke of “unconditional” talks on all issues that have been discussed over the 60 rounds of talks held until 2016, when contacts were suspended.

Cavusoglu said Athens had “no excuse” not to resume talks.

 

