Greece has received no invitation to resume talks, foreign ministry spokesman says

Greece has received no invitation from Turkey to resume exploratory talks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Monday.

“Greece has expressed its intention to respond to any such invitation from the Turkish side, in accordance with international law, on the issue of demarcation of an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf,” he said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was making Athens an official offer to resume exploratory talks on their eastern Mediterranean differences.