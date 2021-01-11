Greek PM thanks Portugal for Frontex contribution

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (second left) and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) are seen during their tour of the Lisbon headquarters of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), on Monday. [Greek Prime Minister's Office/Dimitris Papamitsos/via InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday thanked the Portuguese government and coast guard for their contribution in guarding Greece and Europe’s eastern sea border in the Aegean.

Speaking during a tour of the Lisbon headquarters of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), Mitsotakis described Portugal’s participation in the Frontex European border agency’s Aegean Sea “Poseidon” mission is “one of the best examples of true solidarity.”

“We are all proud of this mission. Our two countries share a large part of the European Union’s external border and this is what we understand the importance of guarding these borders,” said his host, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

“The mission began in 2014 and continues to this day,” he added.