Security guard killed by dogs in Ilia

A security company employee was found dead on Monday after apparently being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in a yard at a packaging plant in Lechena, Ilia, in southern Greece.



The body of the 56-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at the packaging plant, was found by a passer-by, who immediately notified police.



According to local reports, a medical examiner said the body of the 56-year-old had suffered extensive injuries from bites, apparently by stray dogs that are known to roam the same area.



An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death.