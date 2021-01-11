NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Security guard killed by dogs in Ilia

TAGS: Death

A security company employee was found dead on Monday after apparently being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in a yard at a packaging plant in Lechena, Ilia, in southern Greece.

The body of the 56-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at the packaging plant, was found by a passer-by, who immediately notified police.

According to local reports, a medical examiner said the body of the 56-year-old had suffered extensive injuries from bites, apparently by stray dogs that are known to roam the same area.

An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.