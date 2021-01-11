Hellenic Post raising awareness about bullying at schools

Schools across the country are being supplied with stamps carrying the “Stop Bullying” slogan by the Hellenic Post (ELTA) on the occasion of the recent release of the commemorative series of stamps “Children and Stamps,” which is dedicated to putting an end to the problem of bullying at schools.



The initiative is taking place within the context of ELTA’s wider social contribution, under the auspices of the Education Ministry, which also includes sending posters to all primary and secondary schools.



The four stamps in the series point to the different forms of bullying and highlight the problems of social isolation, cyberbullying, pain, loneliness, cruelty and marginalization.