First White Arrow train to arrive in Greece on Jan 18

The first of five state-of-the-art White Arrow trains will arrive in Thessaloniki from Italy on January 18, according Italian-owned railway service operator Trainose.



It is set to make its passenger debut on the Athens-Thessaloniki route on March 25, on the occasion of the bicentennial of the start of the Greek Revolution in 1821.



According to Trainose’s CEO Professor Filippos Tsalidis, the new trains, which can reach speeds of 200 kilometers per hour, will be delivered gradually, after trials are conducted on the Greek railway network.



Trainose train drivers have already been dispatched to Italy to receive the relevant training and to bring the first train to Greece.



The new trains will have nine carriages, one of which will be a restaurant and bar, and will have three first-class wagons and four economy wagons.



Each train will be able to carry over 600 passengers and will offer high-level services and amenities.



The new trains will cover the Athens-Thessaloniki route in three hours and 15 minutes, from four hours today.



The cost of the entire investment for Trainose is 52 million euros.